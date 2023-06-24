Oil tanker hits bike, overturns on highway

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 23

An oil tanker overturned on the Delhi National Highway in Ludhiana last night. The tanker was coming from the Panipat side and had to deliver oil at the industrial hub.

It collided with a motorcycle. While the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries in the accident, his motorcycle was completely damaged.

After the tanker overturned on the highway, the oil spilled on the road, due to which several vehicles, mainly two-wheelers slipped on the road.

Passersby rescued the tanker driver, who suffered a fracture on his leg and was taken to a private hospital for treatment.

Driver Gurvinder Singh said as he reached the Delhi highway, he mistakenly entered the wrong side. Just then, a motorcyclist reached the spot and the tanker collided with it. He lost control over the vehicle, which subsequently overturned.