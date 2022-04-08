Oily, junk food, sluggish lifestyle cause health disorders: Experts

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 7

Office-bearers and activists of various health, social and constitutional organisations today launched a coordinated movement to draw the attention of stakeholders towards health and clinical issues faced by residents.

An oath was taken in response to a call given by the administration to translate the World Health Day theme for 2022, “Our planet our health”, into a strategy in relation with the climatic change and impact of global changes on human health during the post-Covid period.

The SMO, Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dr Rajesh Garg, said special events, including workshops and seminars, were held jointly organised in collaboration with social and medical associations during the district-level World Health Day celebrations on Thursday.

Climatic change, environmental issues, pandemic management, impact of Covid on the health of people, increased dependence on solar energy, rainwater harvesting and recycling of water, were highlighted by experts during seminars and workshops.

Irrational consumption of oily and junk food, drinking and smoking, besides sluggish lifestyle were factors behind various health disorders, said experts. Heart attack, stroke, blindness, mental distress, tension, renal and hepatic disorders were among worst consequences of hypertension, one of the most common symptom of poor health, experts added. As a part of the celebrations enthusiasts organised seminars and workshops to spread awareness about consequences of ignoring guidelines of the Health Department in routine. —