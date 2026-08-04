Ojas bags 5 gold medals at CBSE North Zone Swimming Championship

City-based Ojas Sund scripted history by delivering a sensational performance at the CBSE North Zone-II Boys Swimming Championship 2026 held at Sirsa in Haryana, recently. He emerged as the biggest star of the meet in the boys’ Under-17 category.

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Ojas, a student of Class XII at Jesus’ Sacred Heart School, South City, Ludhiana, became the only swimmer from the Northern India zone, comprising Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, to clinch five gold medals and was adjudged the best swimmer of the championship. His outstanding feat has established him as one of the most promising young swimmers in the region.

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The talented swimmer created a new meet record in the 50m freestyle before going on to strike gold in the 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke and 100m backstroke events, underlining his dominance across multiple disciplines.

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Recognising his exceptional achievement, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has announced a monthly scholarship of Rs 15,000 to support his sporting journey. Adding to the honour, Jesus’ Sacred Heart School has also awarded an annual scholarship of nearly Rs 1 lakh to encourage him to continue excelling in the sport. This championship also proved memorable for the school as it secured the second runners-up trophy in the overall team standings of the Sirsa championship.

School Director Pawandeep Singh congratulated Ojas on his historic accomplishment, describing it as the result of dedication and relentless hard work.