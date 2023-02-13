Old School FC lift trophy

Ludhiana, February 12
Old School Football Club overpowered Ludhiana Football Club 2-0 to lift the winners’ trophy in the Centra Greens Premier Football League which concluded at the Guru Nanak Engineering College ground on Gill Road here on Sunday. The Guru Nanak Football Club secured the third position in the league.
Vikram Sidhu scored both the goals to steer his side wrap up the issue and also fetch the title. He struck in the 10th minute and again found the target in the 20th minute to complete the tally.
Lovepreet Singh of Old School Football Club was declared the best goalkeeper, Gurneet of Ludhiana Football Club was adjudged the highest scorer of the league, Sona of Guru Nanak Club was named the best player and Kinny Kohli of Man I Love Football Club (MILFC) was awarded the best sportsmanship prize.
Rajeev Bhalla from Centra Greens gave away prizes to the position holders. The winners received a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and the losing finalists got a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, whereas the third position holders pocketed a cash prize of Rs 50,000.
