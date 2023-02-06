Old School FC set up title clash with MILFC

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 5

Old School Football Club and Man I Love Football Club (MILFC) edged out their respective opponents in the semifinals to set up the title clash in the Centra Greens Football League being played at the Guru Nanak Engineering College ground on Gill Road here on Sunday.

Old School FC survived some anxious moments before coming out triumphant 1-0 against the GOATS Football Club. The all-important goal was scored by Rupinder.

The second semifinal was played between MILFC and Guru Nanak Football Club (GNFC) in which the former romped home victorious 2-0 and secure a berth in the summit clash.

Surojit opened the account for the winning side and Suraj increased the lead which also sealed GNFC’s fate.

The final will be played on February 12. The hard-line cup match between GOAT FC and GNFC will also be played next Sunday.