Olympian drag-flicker Surjit Singh remembered

Ludhiana, January 7

Olympian and former captain of the Indian hockey team Surjit Singh was remembered on his 40th death anniversary by the Jarkhar Hockey Academy, yesterday.

The hockey legend, drag-flicker Surjit Singh died on January 6, 1984, in a road accident. Surjit Singh had represented India twice in the World Cup (Amsterdan 1973 and Kuala Lumpur 1975), Asian Games (Tehran 1974 and Bangkok 1978) and the Olympics (Munich and Montreal), besides numerous other international tournaments.

Officials, coaches and players at the academy assembled at Jarkhar village stadium near here on Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road to pay their tributes to the illustrious player. They garlanded the life-size statue of the hockey star and two-minute silence was observed to pay homage to the former captain.

