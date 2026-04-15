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Home / Ludhiana / Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Fest to kick off on May 9

Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Fest to kick off on May 9

Prize pool of nearly Rs 2.5 lakh for winning teams

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Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:35 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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The much-awaited 16th JST Truck Permit Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, a key part of the annual Jarkhar Games, will be held from May 9 to May 31, organiser said.

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They said the annual event, organised every year by the Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, will be played at the Jarkhar Stadium.

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The total prize pool for the event is nearly Rs 2.5 lakh.

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The matches will be played every Saturday and Sunday from 5 pm to 8 pm under floodlights on the blue Astroturf ground, offering a professional and electrifying atmosphere for players and spectators. The opening ceremony will take place on May 9 at 7 pm, and will be inaugurated by local MLA Jeevan Singh Sangowal.

Divulging details, Narendra Pal Singh Sidhu, chairperson, said 16 teams will compete in the junior and senior categories. The junior category will feature players born on or after January 1, 2012. The tournament will follow a league-cum-knockout format.

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The festival boasts an attractive prize structure. In the senior category, the winning team will receive Rs 60,000, along with the running trophy in the name of Olympian Prithipal Singh. The top performers will be awarded high-quality bicycles. The runners-up will get Rs 40,000, second runners up Rs 25,000 and the team placed fourth will be awarded Rs 15,000. The entry fee has been fixed at Rs 3,000 for senior teams and Rs 1,000 for junior teams.

In the sub-junior category, the winning team will be awarded Rs 25,000, along with the running trophy. The runners-up will get Rs 18,000. Teams finishing third and fourth will be awarded Rs 13,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

With a substantial prize pool, the festival promises to be a major sporting attraction, said Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, chief organiser of the games.

He said the event is also aimed at providing a strong platform for budding hockey players to showcase their talent and carry forward the state’s rich legacy in the sport.

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