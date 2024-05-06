Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival begins

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, May 5
Sports Centre of Kila Raipur and Hockey Training Centre of Rampur recorded victories in the senior section in the 14th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival being organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village, about 15 km from here on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road.
The Kila Raipur outfit prevailed over Amargarh 4-3. The issue was resolved through a penalty shoot-out as the two sides were tied 5-all at the end of the regular period. Atal Dev Chahal, goalkeeper of Kila Raipur, was declared the ‘Hero of the Match’.
In the second match, Hockey Training Centre, Rampur, drubbed Young Club of Utala 8-3. Goalkeeper of the winning team, Kirandeep Singh, was adjudged the ‘Hero of the Match’.
In the junior section, Ramapur Centre beat Bhawanigarh 6-3 and Rampur Chhanna (Malerkotla) defeated Kila Raipur Hockey Centre 5-3 with Gurkirat Singh and Ranvir Singh being named the heroes of the matches.
Sixteen teams, eight in junior and eight in senior section, are taking part in the festival during which matches will be played under floodlights on Saturdays and Sundays.
Sanju Dhir, an industrialist and sports promoter, along with Narinder Pal Singh Sidhu, chairman of the organising trust, released balloons to mark the opening of the festival. Dhir announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the organising body, while Balwinder Singh Mehmoodpura, sarpanch, gave Rs 50,000 to purchase wheat for the hockey academy trainees at Jarkhar village.
Chief organiser Jagroop Singh Jarkhar welcomed the guests and prominent persons of the area and thanked them for their cooperation in holding the annual festival.
