icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival kicks off in Ludhiana

Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival kicks off in Ludhiana

It was inaugurated by Padma Shri awardee Baldev Singh

article_Author
Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Padma Shri awardee Baldev Singh meets players before a match at Jarkhar Sports Stadium.
Advertisement

The 16th edition of JDT Truck Permit-Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival kicked off amid much fanfare at the Jarkhar Sports Stadium here..

Advertisement

The tournament, organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, saw a vibrant opening ceremony amid loud cheers from the audience.

Advertisement

It was inaugurated by Padma Shri awardee Baldev Singh and Jarkhar Games chairperson Pal Singh Sidhu.

Advertisement

The festival features 16 teams competing in senior and junior categories.

In the opening senior category match, Moga outclassed Ferozepur 5-2. Neeta Club of Rampur edged past Amargarh Centre in a thrilling encounter that ended 7-7 in regulation time before Rampur clinched a 3-1 victory in the penalty shootout.

Advertisement

In the junior section, Ghawaddi School defeated HTC Centre, Rampur, 2-1. EK Noor Academy, Tahing, showcased attacking brilliance to overpower Amargarh Hockey Centre 7-3.

Chief organiser Jagroop Singh Jarkhar said the tournament has a total prize purse of 1.5 lakh for the senior category.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts