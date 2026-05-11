Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival kicks off in Ludhiana

The 16th edition of JDT Truck Permit-Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival kicked off amid much fanfare at the Jarkhar Sports Stadium here..

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The tournament, organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, saw a vibrant opening ceremony amid loud cheers from the audience.

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It was inaugurated by Padma Shri awardee Baldev Singh and Jarkhar Games chairperson Pal Singh Sidhu.

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The festival features 16 teams competing in senior and junior categories.

In the opening senior category match, Moga outclassed Ferozepur 5-2. Neeta Club of Rampur edged past Amargarh Centre in a thrilling encounter that ended 7-7 in regulation time before Rampur clinched a 3-1 victory in the penalty shootout.

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In the junior section, Ghawaddi School defeated HTC Centre, Rampur, 2-1. EK Noor Academy, Tahing, showcased attacking brilliance to overpower Amargarh Hockey Centre 7-3.

Chief organiser Jagroop Singh Jarkhar said the tournament has a total prize purse of 1.5 lakh for the senior category.