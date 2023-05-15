Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Sant Kirpal Dass, Eknoor academies romp home

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 14

Eknoor Academy, Tong, and Sant Kirpal Dass Academy, Heran, recorded easy victories in the junior section in the ongoing 13th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road near here.

Eknoor Academy overwhelmed ABC Academy, Bhawani Garh, 8-0 and Sant Kirpal Dass Academy trounced Amargarh Hockey Centre 9-0.

In the senior section, Neeta Club, Rampur, and Gill Club, Ghawadi, faced stiff challenge in their respective matches before romping home victorious. Neeta Club prevailed over Jarkhar Academy 4-3 while Gill Club had to toil hard against Friends Club, Roomi, before wrapping up the issue 6-5.

Brig Sushil Mann, Narinder Pal Singh Sidhu, Hardeep Singh Saini and Gurpreet Singh Mandiani were the guests of honour on the occasion. Chief organiser Jagroop Singh Jarkhar and Prof Rajinder Singh welcomed the guests and other dignitaries.