Olympian Prithipal Singh Seven-a-side Hockey League: Eknoor Academy, Rampur Hockey Centre log wins in sub-junior section

Players in action during the Olympian Prithipal Singh Seven-a-Side Hockey Festival at Jarkhar.

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 22

Eknoor Academy and Rampur Hockey Centre of Doraha scripted victories in the sub-junior (U-12) section in the ongoing Olympian Prithipal Singh Seven-a-Side Hockey League being organised by the Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village on Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road.

Eight teams in the sub-junior and an equal number of teams in the senior section are taking part in this league being conducted on Astroturf in memory of hockey wizard and penalty corner specialist Prithipal Singh. Matches are played on weekends under the floodlights.

In the first match, Eknoor Academy outclassed Nankana Sahhib School, Rampur Chhanna (Amargarh), 3-1. For the winning side, Mohit scored two goals and Pawan found the target once, while Joban was the lone scorer for the losing team.

The second match played between Rampur Hockey Centre and Kila Raipur turned out to be a mismatch as the former came out victorious (4-0) without being challenged.

In the senior category, Batch Mate Sports Club, Sahnewal, overpowered Jarkhar Hockey Academy 2-1. The match was decided via tie-breaker as the stipulated period failed to produce any result with the two sides tied 7-all. The winners book their place in the last eight stage.

In another match, Kila Raipur routed Eknoor Academy 8-1 to advance into the quarterfinals. The quarterfinals in the senior section will be played on May 25 from 5 pm onwards.

Payal MLA Manvinder Singh Giaspura, Ludhiana East MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal Bhola, former deputy director PAU Harinder Singh Bhullar, Himmat Singh Pilot from the US and Narinder Pal Singh Sidhu, chairman of the organising trust were the guests of honour.

Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, chief organiser, welcomed the guests and other dignitaries. Prof Rajinder Singh, Jagmohan Singh Sidhu, sarpanch Harnek Singh Ladian, sarpanch Balwant Singh Chahal, Dalvir Singh Jarkhar, Raj Singh Ghwadi, coach Gursatinder Singh Pargat and boxing coach Gurtej Singh were among those present.

