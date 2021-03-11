Olympian Prithipal Singh Seven-a-side Hockey League: Jarkhar Academy pip Jatana Hockey Centre 6-1 in sub-junior section

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 15

Jarkhar Hockey Academy and Chachrari Hockey Centre in the sub-junior section while Batch Mate Sports Club, Sahnewal, in the senior category stitched up victories in the ongoing Olympian Prithipal Singh Seven-a-Side Hockey League at Jarkhar village on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road, about 15 km from here, on Saturday night.

Matches in this weekend league, organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, are played under floodlights. After wins, these winners advanced into the next round.

In the first match of the day in the sub-junior (U-12) section, Chachrari Hockey Centre beat Baghria Hockey Centre, Sangrur 4-1 in which Harmanpreet Singh and Ramandeep Singh scored a brace each for the winning side while the lone goal for the losing sise came off Vipan’s stick.

The second match played between Jarkhar Academy and Jatana Hockey Centre turned out to be a one-sided affair in which the former came out triumphant 6-1. For the winners, Gurmanavdeep Singh chipped in with two goals while Sahib Singh Ghawadi, Sukhmanjeet Singh, Ankush and Prabhjot Jarkhar scored apiece each to complete the tally.

In the senior section, the first match was played between Jarkhar Hockey Academy and Jatana Hockey Centre with the former coming out victorious 8-3.

In the last match of the day, Batch Mate Sports Club, Sahnewal, defeated Ropar XI 3-1. The issue was resolved through tie-breaker as the two sides were locked 5-5 at the end of the regular period.

Ashok Prashar, MLA from the Ludhiana Central constituency, chairman, Jarkhar Hockey Academy, and Dr KS Kang of the Punjab College of Technical and Engineering (PCTE), Baddowal, were guests of honour.

Narinder Pal Sidhu, chairman of the Trust, and Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, chief organiser, along with other prominent personalities of the area, were present.