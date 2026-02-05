DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Omaxe Chowk emerges as Ludhiana's hottest commercial hub, 200 units sold in weeks after launch

Omaxe Chowk emerges as Ludhiana’s hottest commercial hub, 200 units sold in weeks after launch

Located near Fountain Chowk in Ludhiana, Omaxe Chowk features a curated mix of retail, dining, and entertainment spaces

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:18 PM Feb 05, 2026 IST
Omaxe Chowk is located near Fountain Chowk in Ludhiana.
Omaxe Chowk, Ludhiana’s upcoming premium commercial hub, has sold nearly 200 units within just a few weeks of launch. At the same time, Omaxe Group celebrated the outstanding efforts of its 65 channel partners at a Rewards & Recognition (R&R) event in Ludhiana, awarding top performers with an exclusive international incentive trip to Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

Located near Fountain Chowk, Omaxe Chowk features a curated mix of retail, dining, and entertainment spaces, making it a complete destination for businesses and consumers.

Tags :
