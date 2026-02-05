Omaxe Chowk emerges as Ludhiana’s hottest commercial hub, 200 units sold in weeks after launch

Omaxe Chowk, Ludhiana’s upcoming premium commercial hub, has sold nearly 200 units within just a few weeks of launch. At the same time, Omaxe Group celebrated the outstanding efforts of its 65 channel partners at a Rewards & Recognition (R&R) event in Ludhiana, awarding top performers with an exclusive international incentive trip to Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

Located near Fountain Chowk, Omaxe Chowk features a curated mix of retail, dining, and entertainment spaces, making it a complete destination for businesses and consumers.

