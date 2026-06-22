On International Day of Yoga, people across age groups roll out their mats in Ludhiana

From parks and factory floors to school grounds, people from across age groups and all walks of life rolled out their mats on Sunday to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga.

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Residents participated in mass yoga sessions led by the civic body, schools, hospitals and industrial units. Organisations across the district turned the occasion into a collective call for wellness, drawing residents, workers and students into early-morning routines that blended health awareness with community spirit.

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Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs attended an event organised at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan in Salem Tabri.

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More than 380 yoga practitioners and citizens participated in the event organised with cooperation from the district administration, Forest Department, Sports Department, Chief Minister’s Yogashala and various other institutions.

MLA Daljit Singh Grewal described health as the “greatest wealth”, emphasising yoga’s crucial role in keeping the younger generation away from drugs. MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina said yoga improved overall health. Mayor Inderjit Kaur said the ancient practice helped overcome stress and depression.

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Dr Rupinder Kaur, the first Indian wheelchair-bound polio survivor to reach the Mount Everest base camp, was honoured on the occasion.

At least 460 cadets participated in various events helmed by the 3 Punjab Girls Battalion National Cadet Corps (NCC) and promoted the message of a healthy lifestyle. The event was oragnised with the theme of ‘Yoga for one earth, one health’. Colonel RS Chauhan, commanding officer, motivated the cadets after witnessing their high morale, discipline and enthusiasm. He said yoga kept the body healthy and fit, and helped in developing a calm, balanced and focussed mind. He encouraged the cadets to adopt yoga as a part of their daily routines and contribute towards building a healthier society.

The 19 Punjab Battalion NCC celebrated the day with fervour at various locations in the district. The sessions saw massive participation from cadets, associate NCC officers (ANOs) and permanent instructional (PI) staff.

In total, nearly 1,300 cadets participated in synchronised yoga sessions at five major hubs. The events were aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being, and highlighting the importance of yoga as a unifying practice for the youth.

The events were held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU); Government Senior Secondary School, Siahar; Guru Nanak National College, Doraha; Guru Nanak Dev Polytechnic College, Ludhiana; and Sant Baba Sunder Singh Ji Canadian Akal Academy, Tallewal.

Commanding officer Lt Col Faizan Zahoor emphasised the significance of incorporating yoga into daily lives, particularly for the youth and defence aspirants.

Despite summer break, city schools join in

Despite the ongoing summer vacation, various schools celebrated the day, and students and teachers got together to perform yoga.

HVM Global School celebrated the day with zeal and enthusiasm, bringing together students, parents, family members, teachers and staff members in a collective effort to promote health, wellness and holistic living. Yoga experts conducted an engaging session, guiding participants through various asanas, pranayama and meditation techniques.

Police DAV Public School marked the day with great zeal and enthusiasm on the school campus, embracing this year’s theme, ‘Yoga for healthy ageing’. The programme saw enthusiastic participation from students, parents, staff members and NCC cadets. Principal Anu Verma emphasised the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life and said the ancient art was a priceless gift of Indian heritage.

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM), Udham Singh Nagar, organised a special morning session aimed at promoting benefits of yoga, and encouraging students, staff and parents to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The session was led by expert instructors from Tradmo Yoga Company — Priya Rawat, Meenu Malhotra and Pranay Gambhir. The instructors emphasised yoga was not merely physical exercise, but a powerful means to achieve mental clarity, emotional balance and inner harmony. To involve the school community at large, a web link for the event was shared with the students and staff members.

BVM, Kitchlu Nagar, organised ‘Yoga sangam’, reaffirming its commitment to holistic health and well-being. The programme highlighted the significance of yoga in fostering a healthy and balanced lifestyle. The session showcased a harmonious blend of asanas, pranayama, meditation and mindfulness practices, enabling participants to experience the physical, mental and emotional benefits of yoga.

With an aim to promote physical fitness, mental well-being and a healthy lifestyle among students, Green Land Senior Secondary Public School celebrated yoga day with enthusiasm. Students participated in various yoga activities and performed asanas with confidence and discipline. The event highlighted the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life for achieving harmony of mind and body.