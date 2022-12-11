On International Human Rights Day, a reality check

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, December 10

‘Dignity, freedom and justice for all’, the theme for International Human Rights Day this year, will be perhaps completely belied if the case of those citizens of the country is taken into account, who have been living inhumane lives due to the apathy of successive governments.

Though I have been doing labour work for my whole life, I could not manage to have a safe shelter for my family. Now, we have become accustomed to staying and sleeping in midst of stray cattle and serpents Hardev, slum dweller

If the violation of the right to housing is construed as a denial of human rights, a large number children, elderly persons, physically challenged persons and pregnant women in the region, who continue to be deprived of living in a permanent house, are enough to dare the government’s prerogative to observe December 10 as International Human Rights Day.

The claims about Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, food security, and health and primary education for all; all fell flat during a visit to the slums situated on the outskirts of Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts.

Some of the inhabitants of these slums do have ration cards bearing the photographs of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal but most of them don’t know that these cards have been long annulled by the previous Congress Government.

Hardev, who claims to be hailing from Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is ignorant about the facilities being provided by the Union and state governments.

“Though I have been doing labour work for my whole life, I could not manage to have a safe shelter for my family. Now, we have become accustomed to stay and sleep in the midst of stray cattle and serpents,” Hardev said. He was oblivious to the meaning of human rights and had no information about any organisation working for the protection of human rights.

Rupa Bhatia, claiming to be a descendant of the chaukidars of the rulers of Rajasthan, showed his Aadhar Card and an old ration card registered at a locality of Malerkotla. He said: “Had our people known that we would have to spend nights with an empty stomach, we would not have left our native state, where our forefathers used to guard the properties of the great rulers of Rajasthan.”

Bhatia and his companions stay in temporary huts constructed along a canal and railway tracks in the area. Their days pass in the hope of occasional offers of food by local residents and the employees of a nearby paper mill.

Parvati is a physically challenged woman living in the area. She says she does not hold a grudge against any individual or organisation for not coming forward to her rescue. “I have no complaints,” she says, “as long as my son is with me.” Parvati says she does not have a voter card, and wonders how people take her along for voting election after election.