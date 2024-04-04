On pilgrimage for wheat procurement

Tribune News Service

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 3

With the untimely rains ahead of the Rabi harvesting season having delayed the arrival of wheat in grain markets and purchase centres of the region, commission agents of the subdivision took to praying for prosperity of cultivators, mandi labour and farm labour.

Led by president Aartiha Association Ahmedgarh Surinder Kumar Kuradchhappa, commission agents organised a tour to Naina Devi and Anandpur Sahib and paid obeisance at various temples and gurdwaras, besides other religious places of the region.

“While office-bearers and activists of various outfits working for the interests of farmers and labour have been organising protest rallies and morchas, we decided to seek blessings of the Hindu deities and Sikh Gurus for a smooth harvest and procurement of the produce,” said Kuradchhapa.

Office-bearers and activists of the association have also urged authorities in the civil administration to impress upon the personnel in various procurement agencies to extend possible cooperation to farmers bringing wheat crops during the coming weeks.

