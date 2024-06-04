On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

A snatcher on the pretext of asking for water from an elderly woman, targeted her. Gold earrings were snatched from the victim, 82-year-old Surindra, who stays alone in her house in the Dhillon locality of Dabbi Bazaar in Samrala on Sunday night.

The people of the locality expressed anger over the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the suspect.

Victim’s husband and three children had died long time ago. When the elderly woman was getting ready to sleep after having dinner at home around 8 pm, the suspect came and asked for water from her. The victim told him that there was no cold water. To which he replied to her to give whatever was available as he was feeling thirsty. When the woman was about to enter the house to bring a glass of water, the man pounced on her and snatched her gold earrings from and ran away.

People of the area said such incidents were happening every day and they were no longer safe even inside their homes.

The Samrala police said a case was registered against the unidentified person and efforts were on to nab the suspect.

