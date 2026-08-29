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Home / Ludhiana / On Raksha Bandhan, threads of love tie residents together

On Raksha Bandhan, threads of love tie residents together

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:47 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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A girl ties a rakhi on her brother’s wrist to mark Raksha Bandhan, in Ludhiana on Friday. Ashwani Dhiman
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Raksha Bandhan was celebrated with fervour across the city as sisters tied the sacred thread on the wrists of their brothers.

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The markets had been abuzz for the past few days, with stalls offering colourful rakhis ranging from traditional silk threads to modern designer pieces.

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Sweet shops saw heavy footfall as well, with families stocking up on traditional sweets to mark the occasion.

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“This is the day I love the most as it reminds me of all our childhood days. Sometimes, I go to my brother’s place, and many a time, he comes to get his rakhi. We make it a point to celebrate the occasion,” says Nidhi, a resident of Subhash Nagar.

For sisters whose brothers are living abroad, postal services to send rakhis are the way to go. “I had a video call with my brother in the morning to wish him. Next year, I will be with him and the excitement will be different altogether,” says Nimrit, another city resident.

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“The festival is a reminder that bonds of affection and responsibility go hand-in-hand,” says Neha Sharma, a homemaker who celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brothers and cousins.

Many locals visited religious places to tie rakhis. “God is the one who protects us and saves us from every difficult situation. I always go to a gurdwara and tie a rakhi on Nishan Sahib,” said Gurpreet, a city resident.

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