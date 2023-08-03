Once Bet area's lifeline, road stretch from Mattewara to Machhiwara in a shambles

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 2

Large potholes on the road from Mattewara to Machhiwara in Ludhiana district is not only damaging vehicles plying on this route, it is also endangering the lives of commuters. Despite the ongoing monsoon season, the authorities concerned have failed to repair the broken portions of this road. The condition of the road has deteriorated after the recent rains. Potholes filled with rainwater create a serious risk of accidents.

Residents of the area claim that the road, which falls under the Sahnewal constituency, had not been repaired for many years.

Connects area with Chandigarh road This road connects the area with Chandigarh road via Koom Kalan and Bhaini Sahib. Once regarded as the lifeline of the Bet area, it is now in a state of utter neglect. —Maninderjit Singh, Environmental activist Reconstruct Road at earliest, govt urged The potholed road poses a significant threat to commuters’ lives. It is the responsibility of the state government to ensure the reconstruction of the road at the earliest. —Makhan Singh, Ex-serviceman from Garhi Fazal

Maninderjit Singh, an environmental activist and farmer, emphasised the significance of the road connecting Mattewara with Machhiwara through Chaunta village. “This road connects the area with Chandigarh road via Koom Kalan and Bhaini Sahib. Once regarded as the lifeline of the Bet area, it is now in a state of utter neglect,” he said.

Singh pointed out that the road, which was last recarpeted around two decades ago, has not been adequately maintained, causing immense inconvenience to the public. He urged the state government to take immediate action and ensure proper reconstruction of the road in the Bet area of Ludhiana district.

Expressing concern over the deplorable condition of the road, Makhan Singh, an ex-serviceman from Garhi Fazal village, said, “The potholed road poses a significant threat to commuters’ lives, especially as it becomes slippery after rain.”

He said that it was the responsibility of the state government to ensure the reconstruction of the road at the earliest.

A village resident highlighted the difficulties faced by pregnant women and others due to the damaged stretches of the road. “Many people suffer from back pain while traveling on the uneven surface of this road. The MLA concerned should take immediate action to get the road reconstructed at the earliest,” he added.

Despite repeated attempts, Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian could not be contacted for his comments.

#Monsoon