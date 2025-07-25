Once nation’s hockey hub, state struggles to get youth to play

Hockey was a highly popular sport in India, particularly in Punjab, which produced a significant number of talented players. The state’s contribution to Indian hockey has been immense, with many legendary players having made a mark on the international stage. However, in the recent years, the representation of Punjabi players in the Indian national hockey team has declined and that’s a concerning trend. Several factors might have contributed to this trend, including a lack of interest and passion for the game, scarcity of funds and resources, absence of sponsorship and support, unclear policies and strategies, increased competition from other states and shifts in infrastructure.

These challenges are among the reasons that are hindering the development of hockey in the region and making it difficult for young players to pursue their passion for the sport.

Likewise, Ludhiana has a rich hockey legacy, having produced numerous talented players who have represented India in the Asian Games, World Cup, Olympics and other international-level tournaments. Charanjit Singh, Prithipal Singh, Lata Mahajan, Sukvir Grewal, Hardeep Singh Grewal and Ramandeep Singh Grewal feature in the list, among many others. The city’s passion for hockey is notable. Efforts to revive and promote the sport could help continue the legacy and produce more talented players

Notably, some NRIs have contributed significantly to developing hockey infrastructure in a few rural areas and their efforts have provided opportunities to young players to train and grow.

Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal said India’s consecutive Olympic bronze medal victory in hockey was indeed a significant achievement, exhibiting the team’s progress and talent. We can sustain it when we encourage the talent at school-level and help promote the sport in the country, he said.

The Olympian suggested AstroTurfs (six-a-side) at schools were essential for beginners to provide them a durable low-maintenance surface to develop their skills. The shift in interest towards indoor games like badminton and table tennis was also attributed to the decline of interest in hockey, said the expert. Shorter field dimensions make them more accessible and manageable. “Indoor games are not affected by weather and that is a big contributor to the popularity of these,” said Olympian.

Harinder Singh Bhullar, senior hockey coach and former joint director, Sports and Cultural Activities, Punjab Agricultural University, said the decline of hockey grounds across educational institutions in the district was concerning. “Restoring these facilities could help revive hockey in the region, provide young players with quality training spaces, and potentially attracting new talent. Upgrading and maintaining sports infrastructure is crucial for promoting hockey and other sports,” opined Bhullar.

Bhullar said, as an industrial hub, Ludhiana had a strong presence of corporate houses that could provide support for revitalising hockey. Their involvement could bring in the much-needed resources, sponsorships and expertise to help promote, upgrade infrastructure and nurture young talent. Gurteg Singh, a hockey coach at the PAU, said the shortage of qualified coaches was another significant challenge to the development of hockey. “Experienced coaches play a crucial role in identifying talent, refining skills and preparing players for competitions. Attracting, training and retaining qualified coaches could help address this issue and elevate the sport,” he said.

He pointed out the increasing costs associated with playing hockey, including equipment, training and facility fee, made it challenging for individuals from middle or lower-income backgrounds to participate regularly. This limits opportunities for talented young players from lesser affluent families, potentially affecting the sports’ overall growth and diversity. Efforts to make hockey more accessible and affordable could help address the issue said the coach.

Gurteg further said the changing lifestyle and demanding schedules of modern life were impacting the participation of young boys and girls in sports like hockey. With packed school schedules and other commitments, many young people no longer had the time to dedicate to training, which could affect their physical and mental development. Finding ways to balance academics and sports, or incorporating sports into daily routines, could help young people prioritise their overall well-being, he said.

Reviving or reorganising things to overcome challenges could help reignite interest and talent development in hockey and encourage the young players pursing the sport, ultimately resulting representation in the national team, they said.