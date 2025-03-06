Once under Akbar’s reign, Payal fort now in disrepair

Payal, a town steeped in history, was established around 1,200 years ago and originally known as Sahibgarh, named after Maharani Sahib Kaur. Situated 35 km from Ludhiana, to the south of Doraha city along the main GT Road (Ludhiana-Ambala Road), Payal is a town that holds numerous stories of its past.

One such legend traces the town’s name back to a fascinating discovery. The town is said to have an ancient and historical background, having been home to various Mughal rulers and Sultanates.

Around 770 years ago, a Muslim Faqir named Shah Hussain settled here on a “tilla” (a small hill). After him, his followers came and settled as well. During the construction of houses, an anklet (“payal”) was discovered at a specific spot, which led the Muslim Fakir to name the town “Payal”.

His grave still stands in the town, preserving the history of his influence. The town’s history is also marked by its rulers. From 1580-85, Payal was under the reign of King Akbar. In 1766, Maharaja Amar Singh of Patiala incorporated Payal into the Patiala state. In 1771, with the cooperation of the Mughals, Maharaja Amar Singh constructed a fort (Quila) here, which remains a significant site today, although it is now in a state of disrepair.

Damage of Payal fort

The fort, now under the Archaeological Department, draws visitors but has been poorly maintained. Recently, a group of 170 tourists from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other states visited the fort.

In addition to the fort, Payal is home to 17 Hindu temples, five Pir, a Gompir, the Samadhi of a queen, the Mazar of Baba Main Maula, and around five Gurdwaras, reflecting its diverse cultural and religious heritage. Notably, there is an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, as well as a temple called Dasnam Akhara, which shares similarities with a temple in Uttar Pradesh. The people of Payal live harmoniously across religious lines.

The fort, which once housed a Government Girls High School until 2014, is now cared for by a local caretaker.

Visitors are informed that the fort is closed on Sundays but is open from 10 am to 5 pm on other days. Inside, one can find a large iron trunk, believed to have belonged to the Patiala rulers, though it remains neglected due to lack of maintenance.

Politically, Payal remains a well-connected town, with various political parties including Congress, SAD, AAP and BJP having a significant presence.

Local elections see active participation from all political groups, reflecting the town’s dynamic political landscape.

