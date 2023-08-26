One arrested, 10 vehicles seized

Ludhiana, August 25
The Sadar Jagraon police yesterday arrested a person and recovered 10 two-wheelers from his possession. These vehicles were allegedly stolen by the accused recently from Ludhiana district.
DSP Satwinder Singh Virk and SI Amarjit Singh issued a joint statement in this regard. The arrested accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar alias Ravi Pardhan, a resident of Partap Nagar Jagraon.
