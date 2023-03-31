One booked for negligent driving

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 30

After the death of three persons in a road mishap in Khanna on Tuesday night, the Khanna police yesterday registered a case against the tipper driver.

A case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered against the driver, Jasbir Singh, of Yamunanagar, Haryana.

Investigating officer ASI Pavitar Singh said after registering a case, further investigation was launched in the case.

The tipper driver, Jasbir, had also suffered injuries in the accident, which occurred between his tipper and a truck, and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. Three persons — driver of the truck Jagtar Singh, his helper Harinder Yadav and a cyclist Satnam Singh — died in the mishap.