One booked for rape

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 7

A case has been registered against a man accused of raping a minor girl. Nirmal Singh of Dana Mandi allegedly raped the girl at Bhagat Singh colony after serving her a soft drink laced with sedatives. When she regained consciousness, she informed her family members about the incident. Later, a case was registered at the Salem Tabri police station yesterday against the suspect.

The complainant said Nirmal used to visit her house frequently and had an ill intention towards her. He had tried to befriend her several times over the phone, but she had declined.

In resentment, he entered her house on June 3 where he first argued with her and later gave her a soft drink laced with sedatives. When the victim lost consciousness, he exploited her sexually. On regaining consciousness, she informed her family about the incident.

Investigating officer Harjit Singh said Nirmal has been absconding since the incident and efforts are on to nab him.