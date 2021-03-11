One dead, 4 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

Four fresh Covid cases were reported in the district, while one person died due to the disease today. It was last on March 25 that any death was reported in the district due to the virus.

A total of 1,09,827 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.90 per cent today. There were 24 active cases in the district and 23 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there is one Covid patient admitted to hospital in Ludhiana.

Till date, a total of 34,73,089 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 33,48,513 were found negative.

Samples of 3,367 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.

Wear face masks: DC

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik on Thursday said in view of increasing number of Covid cases in some states and UTs, the Punjab Government has issued an advisory for residents to wear face masks at crowded places.

As per the latest advisory issued on Thursday, wearing of masks should be specially ensured in the closed environments such as public transports like buses, trains, aircraft, taxis, cinema halls, shopping malls, departmental Stores, classrooms, office rooms, indoor gatherings, etc.

The DC has urged all Ludhiana residents to comply with the advisory in interest of society.