One dead, 6 test positive in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 1

Six persons tested positive for Covid, while one death due to the disease was reported in the district today.

A total of 1,09,681 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,276 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.88 per cent. There were 53 active cases in the district and 47 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are six patients admitted to various private and government hospitals and all of them belong to Ludhiana and today no patient was on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 33,18,732 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 31,94,342 were found negative.

Samples of 3,371 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.