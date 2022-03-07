One dies of Covid, 4 test positive in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 6

Four persons tested positive for Covid while one person lost his life due to the virus today.

A total of 1,097,08 persons have tested positive for the virus so far since March 2020 while 2,277 patients from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.89 per cent on Sunday. There were 37 active cases in the district and 33 were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present, there are six patients admitted to various private and government hospitals, of which four belong to Ludhiana district and two are from other districts. Today, no patient was on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 33,37,770 samples have been taken, of which 32,13,340 were found negative.

Samples of 4,210 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.