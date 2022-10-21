One falls prey, five test +ve in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 20

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, five persons tested positive for Covid and one person lost his life due to the virus in the district on Thursday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,582 persons have tested positive and 3,018 lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Thursday, there were 15 active cases, of which 14 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes. One patient is admitted to a hospital.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.33 per cent. Till date, a total of 40,11,598 samples have been taken, of which 38,82,721 were found negative.

Samples of 1,641 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.