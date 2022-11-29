One fresh case of Covid-19 virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, November 28
One fresh case of Covid-19 was confirmed from the district on Monday. Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,625 positive cases had been reported from the district so far.
She said 3,018 patients died of the virus to date.
