One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, March 24
One person tested positive for Covid, while no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.
A total of 1,09,768 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,278 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now. The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.91 per cent today. There were 15 active cases in the district and 13 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present one Covid patient is admitted to hospital in Ludhiana.
Till date, a total of 34,01,342 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 32,76,839 were found negative.
Samples of 2,567 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
