One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, November 29
One fresh case of Covid-19 was reported from the district on Tuesday. Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,626 positive cases had been reported so far. She further said that the virus has claimed the lives of 3,018 patients in the Ludhiana District so far. There were four active cases in the district today and all patients were in home isolation.
