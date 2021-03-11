One fresh case of Covid reported in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 23

One fresh case of Covid-19 was reported while no person died due to the virus in the district today.

A total of 1,09,927 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus so far.

The recovery rate of Covid patients was 97.91 per cent on Monday. There were 14 active cases in the district and the patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present, no Covid patient is admitted to any hospital in Ludhiana. Till date, a total of 35,72,172 samples have been taken, of which 34,47,478 were found negative.

Samples of 1,735 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.