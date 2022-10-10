One fresh Covid case in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 9

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus the district on Sunday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,556 persons have tested positive and 3,017 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus so far in the district.

On Sunday, there were 14 active cases and all patients have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.33 per cent. Till date, a total of 39,94,020 samples have been taken, of which 38,65,172 were found negative.

On Sunday, samples of 1,666 suspected patients were sent for testing today.