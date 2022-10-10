One fresh Covid case in district

Ludhiana, October 9
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus the district on Sunday.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,556 persons have tested positive and 3,017 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus so far in the district.
On Sunday, there were 14 active cases and all patients have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes.
At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.33 per cent. Till date, a total of 39,94,020 samples have been taken, of which 38,65,172 were found negative.
On Sunday, samples of 1,666 suspected patients were sent for testing today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will ensure Sonepat firm's drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation
Maiden Pharma cough syrups killed 66 kids in Gambia | Lab te...
Asia’s pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab
Composite Testing Lab (CTL) at Kandaghat is the lone drug-...
Where is Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested
Tinu's woman accomplice was trying to head to Maldives
CBI arrests Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi Excise case
Boinpally, who was allegedly lobbying for certain liquor bus...