One fresh Covid case in district

Ludhiana, January 5
According to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid-19 today while no loss of life was reported due to the virus.
The person who tested positive was a 33-year-old male from Jamalpur Colony and he was suffering from influenza-like illness.
A total of 1,13,633 have tested positive in the district since the outbreak of Covid in Ludhiana.
On Thursday, 1,262 samples was sent for testing, which include 1,012 RT-PCR samples, 243 Antigen samples and seven Trunat samples.
