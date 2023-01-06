One fresh Covid case in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 5

According to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid-19 today while no loss of life was reported due to the virus.

The person who tested positive was a 33-year-old male from Jamalpur Colony and he was suffering from influenza-like illness.

A total of 1,13,633 have tested positive in the district since the outbreak of Covid in Ludhiana.

On Thursday, 1,262 samples was sent for testing, which include 1,012 RT-PCR samples, 243 Antigen samples and seven Trunat samples.