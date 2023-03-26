One fresh Covid case in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 25

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid in the district today.

The person who tested positive today is a 25-year-old man from Army Camp, Jagraon Bridge.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,664 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district. On Saturday, 277 samples were sent for testing which include 213 RTPCR and 64 antigen samples.