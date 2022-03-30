One fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 29

One person tested positive for Covid, while no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.

A total of 1,09,778 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,279 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.91 per cent today. There were 14 active cases in the district and 14 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present no Covid patient is admitted to any hospital in Ludhiana.

Till date, a total of 34,16,557 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 32,92,030 were found negative.

Samples of 3,427 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.