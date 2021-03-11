One fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 20

One fresh case of Covid was reported while no person died due to the virus in the district today. In all, 1,09,923 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 while 2,280 people from the district succumbed to the disease till now.

Recovery rate of Covid patients today was 97.91 per cent. Today, there were 21 active cases in the district and 19 were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department. At present, two Covid patients are admitted to hospitals in Ludhiana.

Till date, 35,63,913 samples had been collected of which 34,36,023 were found negative. Samples of 3,201 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the report of which was expected shortly.