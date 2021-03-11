One fresh Covid case reported from Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, May 4
One fresh case of Covid-19 was confirmed here on Wednesday. Now, there are 31 active cases of the virus in the district and of them, 29 patients are in home isolation.
Civil Surgeon SP Singh said a total of 1,09,875 patients from Ludhiana district and 14,759 patients from other districts or states had tested positive for the virus.
The Civil Surgeon said 2,280 patients of the district and 1,126 patients from other districts have died of the dreaded virus since March 2020.
