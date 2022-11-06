One Health Day: Lectures by vet varsity experts mark celebrations

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 5

Centre for One Health, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), celebrated One Health Day recently. One Health is a global campaign that acknowledges an association between the well-being of human beings, animals and environment in a shared habitat.

Experts from the Centre for One Health delivered lectures to students of Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, on the occasion.

Organising secretary of the event, Dr Rajnish Sharma, interacted with students and discussed the importance of one health and how an awareness on the concept can prove helpful in solving complex issues related to human and animal health. He also informed about various measures to prevent zoonotic infections.

Concept of ‘One Health’

