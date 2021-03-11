One held for roughing up constable in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police have arrested Roger David, resident of Shivaji Nagar, and booked him under Sections 353, 186 and 279 of the IPC for misbehaviour with a constable and hitting him with rashly driven motorcycle. In a complaint, Constable Kashish Kumar said he was on duty with the SHO and a police party from Division No. 7 near BCM Park in Sector 32 on Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road. He said around 10.30 pm, Roger David, coming from the BCM School side on his motor cycle (PB-10GQ-9658), was signalled to stop. But Roger David rammed his motorcycle into him, had heated arguments and caused obstruction in performing government duty. OC

Four drug runners held

Ludhiana: The police have nabbed two drug runners, identified as Raj Kumar and his accomplice Kuldeep Sahni, both residents of Roop Nagar, Dhandra, with 500 gm of cannabis (gaanja) from near Sidhwan Canal in BRS Nagar on Sunday. The police said the drug runners were coming on foot and made an attempt to turn back on the sight of the police party. They were stopped on suspicion and their search led to the seizure of contraband. The duo have been booked under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. Two more drug traffickers, identified as Hardeep Singh and Sukhdev Singh, residents of Khasi Kalan, were arrested from near Jamalpur Chowk on Sunday on a tip-off. The police intercepted a Toyota Etios car (PB-10DQ-8416), which was coming from the Samrala Chowk side, and the search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 9 gm of heroin and an electronic balance. The car being used for drug running was also impounded. The drug traffickers have been booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the IPC. OC

Man booked for rape

Ludhiana: The police have booked Avneesh Kumar, resident of Maharaj Nahar, under Section 376 of the IPC for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman residing in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar here. In a police complaint, the victim said she was in physical relationship with Avneesh Kumar, who had promised to marry her. However, after he seemed reluctant to marry, the two decided to separate and Avneesh Kumar promised to pay her Rs 4 lakh. “On May 5, Avneesh called me to a place in Ghumar Mandi saying he would make a payment of Rs 30,000 to me. But he took me towards JMD Mall and thereafter to a hotel behind the Mall where I was raped,” said the victim. The police are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made so far.