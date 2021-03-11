in brief

One held for roughing up constable in Ludhiana

One held for roughing up constable in Ludhiana

The police have arrested Roger David, resident of Shivaji Nagar, and booked him under Sections 353, 186 and 279 of the IPC for misbehaviour with a constable and hitting him with rashly driven motorcycle. - File photo

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police have arrested Roger David, resident of Shivaji Nagar, and booked him under Sections 353, 186 and 279 of the IPC for misbehaviour with a constable and hitting him with rashly driven motorcycle. In a complaint, Constable Kashish Kumar said he was on duty with the SHO and a police party from Division No. 7 near BCM Park in Sector 32 on Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road. He said around 10.30 pm, Roger David, coming from the BCM School side on his motor cycle (PB-10GQ-9658), was signalled to stop. But Roger David rammed his motorcycle into him, had heated arguments and caused obstruction in performing government duty. OC

Four drug runners held

Ludhiana: The police have nabbed two drug runners, identified as Raj Kumar and his accomplice Kuldeep Sahni, both residents of Roop Nagar, Dhandra, with 500 gm of cannabis (gaanja) from near Sidhwan Canal in BRS Nagar on Sunday. The police said the drug runners were coming on foot and made an attempt to turn back on the sight of the police party. They were stopped on suspicion and their search led to the seizure of contraband. The duo have been booked under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. Two more drug traffickers, identified as Hardeep Singh and Sukhdev Singh, residents of Khasi Kalan, were arrested from near Jamalpur Chowk on Sunday on a tip-off. The police intercepted a Toyota Etios car (PB-10DQ-8416), which was coming from the Samrala Chowk side, and the search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 9 gm of heroin and an electronic balance. The car being used for drug running was also impounded. The drug traffickers have been booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the IPC. OC

Man booked for rape

Ludhiana: The police have booked Avneesh Kumar, resident of Maharaj Nahar, under Section 376 of the IPC for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman residing in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar here. In a police complaint, the victim said she was in physical relationship with Avneesh Kumar, who had promised to marry her. However, after he seemed reluctant to marry, the two decided to separate and Avneesh Kumar promised to pay her Rs 4 lakh. “On May 5, Avneesh called me to a place in Ghumar Mandi saying he would make a payment of Rs 30,000 to me. But he took me towards JMD Mall and thereafter to a hotel behind the Mall where I was raped,” said the victim. The police are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made so far.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu 'floored' by CM Bhagwant Mann's humility; don't read too much into meeting, says AAP

3
J & K

Archaeological Survey of India fumes as Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha holds prayers at J-K's Martand Sun temple

4
Punjab

Explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali

5
Chandigarh

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann orders Rs 50 lakh compensation to covid victim driver's family

7
Business

Rupee slumps to all-time low of 77.44 on forex outflows, rising US yields

8
World

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis; nationwide curfew imposed

9
Delhi

Protests erupt as bulldozers roll into Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

10
J & K

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over as GoC 15 Corps

Don't Miss

View All
Electric bus to Rohtang resumes
Himachal

Electric bus for Rohtang tourists resumes

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under ‘kolhu’ in Sonepat village
Haryana 1857 FIRST WAR OF INDEPENDENCE

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under 'kolhu' in Sonepat village

Bathinda village opens front against drugs
Bathinda

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo
Punjab

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI
Nation

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered
Chandigarh

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

Top News

Special operation group conduct search at blast site in Mohali

Special operation group conducts search at grenade attack site in Punjab's Mohali

CM Bhagwant Mann has called a meeting of senior police offic...

Will reconsider sedition law, SC needn’t examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre

Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre

Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today

Grenade attack on Pb Police Intelligence HQ

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot

China keeping border row alive: Army Chief

China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande

Pre-April 2020 status quo must

Raised state’s issues with Punjab CM: Navjot Sidhu

Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu

Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Private hospitals refuse to admit new AB-SSBY patients

Amritsar: Private hospitals refuse to admit new AB-SSBY patients

Schools told to display child helpline number on buses in Amritsar

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Grenade attack on Pb Police Intelligence HQ

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

3 killed, 25 hurt as buses collide in Kurali

Student killed, three injured in hit-&-run in Panchkula

Research, testing centre for industry on anvil in Chandigarh

Vicky Middukhera murder case: Four accused sent to judicial custody

SC refuses to take up CPM’s plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Supreme Court refuses to take up CPM's plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Protests erupt at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh as MC bulldozers get going

Noted structural engineer Mahendra Raj passes away at 98

Woman ‘kills’ brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

Woman 'kills' brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

NGOs hold protest in Jalandhar against strike by patwaris across Punjab

Finance Minister Cheema calls on Jalandhar industrialists, seeks Budget ideas

Left private schools during Covid, students now move back

9 months on, 1,152 selected patwaris await job letters in Punjab

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Communal violence at Patiala conspiracy to disturb peace in Punjab: Shahi Iman

No relief for Simarjit Singh Bains; hearing adjourned

Vendors’ association demands vending zones in Ludhiana

Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

'Omicron sublineages responsible for Covid outbreak at Patiala law University'

Fire rages on in commercial building for over 24 hours in Patiala

False info: Punjabi University issues notice to 16 private BEd colleges

Drop in wheat yield: Farmers seek Rs 6K per acre compensation