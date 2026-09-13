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Home / Ludhiana / One held for theft at judge’s house

One held for theft at judge’s house

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:25 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The suspect has been identified as Lakhan of Fazilka. File
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A thief targeted the residence of a judge on the Club Road here. Later, he was caught by the police. The incident occurred around 5:30 pm on September 10.

ASI Sarabjit Singh, deployed as a gunman for the judge’s security, arrived at the residence and saw a man stealing old taps and other iron items from inside the house. As he tried to apprehend him, the thief scaled the house’s wall.

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Based on the gunman’s statement, the police swung into action. The Police Division 8, based on the complaint of ASI Sarabjit Singh, registered a case. Acting swiftly, the police apprehended the suspect and recovered a fan and other stolen items during the probe.

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The suspect has been identified as Lakhan of Fazilka.

Investigating officer ASI Gurmel Lal confirmed the arrest and said the suspect was a notorious thief and had several previous cases of theft registered against him. The police were interrogating him further.

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Past incidents

In August, a gas cylinder was stolen from the house of a judge in Sarabha Nagar. In the last week of June, a theft was reported at the residence of Judicial Magistrate Amit Bakshi in BRS Nagar. The complaint was lodged at the Sarabha Nagar police station by his gunman ASI Jaswinder Pal.

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