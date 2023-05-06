One held with 1 kg of opium

Our Correspondent

Raikot, May 5

The Ludhiana (Rural) police claimed to have nabbed a member of a gang of drug peddlers who had been involved in smuggling and distribution of narcotics among addicts of the area.

The police seized 1 kg of opium from the suspect, Ajmer Singh, alias Bholla, of Pherurai village, in Ludhiana. They also seized Rs 7,200 drug money and a Mahindra Scorpio SUV, used in the crime.

Ludhiana (rural) SSP Navneet Singh Bains said police personnel, led by Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa and SI Hathur Kamaldeep Kaur, had arrested Bholla when he was going to supply opium to his client in Hathur on Thursday night.

“Having received a tip-off , the police laid a naka on Acharwal Bridge late on Thursday evening and nabbed the man with opium,” he said.