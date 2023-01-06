One held with 210-gm heroin

Ludhiana, January 5
The Ludhiana police today nabbed a smuggler and recovered 210 gram of heroin from his possession. The value of the recovered heroin is said to be over one crore rupees in the international market.
The suspect has been identified as Gurmeet Singh, alias Meet (29), a resident of Rajouri Garden, Badewal Road here.
He was nabbed with 210 gram of heroin, Rs 10,000 drug money and his car (PB 25B 4692) was also impounded.
ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur said the suspect has a criminal past as a case of drug smuggling was registered against him at Sarabha Nagar police station and he was our on bail in that case.
