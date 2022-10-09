One held with 25-gm heroin, 52-gm 'ice'

Our Correspondent

Doraha, October 8

During a special campaign against drug trafficking initiated by the Khanna police, the Doraha police arrested a suspect and seized 25 gram of heroin and 52 gram of ‘ice’ from his possession.

According to the Payal Deputy Superintendent of the Police (DSP), Harsimrat Chettra, the suspect was identified as Ravi Gupta, a resident of Ludhiana. The investigation was on and the suspect could make major disclosures, the DSP added.

He said a police party had set up naka on the highway to frisk pedestrians on the basis of suspicion. Gupta was arrested at the naka after frisking, he added. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against him, he said.