One held with 5 kg opium in Ludhiana

The Special Cell of the Ludhiana Police on Wednesday apprehended a man travelling in a white Brezza and recovered 5 kg of opium from his possession.

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Following the significant recovery, police have launched an investigation to trace the source of the consignment and determine its intended destination. The accused is being interrogated to ascertain how he came into possession of such a large quantity of opium and to whom it was to be delivered.

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Additional DCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, ACP Deep Karan Singh and Special Cell in-charge SHO Inspector Harpreet Singh Dehal issued a joint statement regarding the operation.

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According to police officials, Special Cell teams were conducting patrols to check drug smuggling when they stopped a white Brezza near Hawas Chowk on suspicion. A search conducted in accordance with legal procedure led to the recovery of 5 kg of opium from the occupant. The accused was identified as Sandeep Singh, a resident of Mohalla Meharban. A case was registered against him at the Meharban police station under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. He will be produced before a court to seek his remand for further interrogation.

Police officials said questioning would focus on identifying the suppliers of the opium consignment and those involved in its further distribution. They added that the possibility of more arrests in connection with the case was not ruled out.