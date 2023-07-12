One injured in firing at restaurant

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 11

A youth was shot at by his friend after an argument at a restaurant on the Kalgidhar road on Tuesday night. The injured was rushed to the CMC Hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical. Victim Anil Kumar sustained a bullet injury in his stomach.

As per information, Anil and his friends were having dinner at the restaurant when they suddenly got involved in an argument. Following this, one of the victim’s friends fired at Anil and fled the spot. The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera.

The police have launched probe to nab the culprit. It would be ascertained during the investigation whether the weapon used in the crime was licensed or not.