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Home / Ludhiana / One killed as fire breaks out at 2-storey building in Ludhiana

One killed as fire breaks out at 2-storey building in Ludhiana

The explosions were so powerful that parts of the building collapsed

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:34 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Massive fire at Field Ganj building in Ludhiana kills one person. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
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A 26-year-old man, identified as Sahil Sabarwal, was killed after a massive fire broke out in a two-storey building housing a clothing business, Pulkit Fashion, in Gali Number 10, Field Ganj, on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place around 1.30 pm, when two to three explosions were reportedly heard from the building, triggering panic in the area. The explosions were so powerful that parts of the building collapsed. The air-conditioner also reportedly exploded as the fire spread.

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Deceased Sahil Sabharwal

Deceased Sahil Sabarwal

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According to fire officials, crackers had been stored inside the building, which is believed to have intensified the explosions and made firefighting operations more difficult.

Sahil’s uncle, Goldy Sabarwal, said Sahil had gone upstairs following a fluctuation in the electricity supply. He claimed that a short circuit in the inverter may have triggered the fire. Crackers left over from the previous year were also stored in the building.

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He said Sahil had barely gone upstairs when a powerful explosion took place.

Fire official Dinesh Verma said firefighting operations were challenging as the building was located in a narrow lane. Firefighters had to carry water pipes deep into the street to reach the building and control the flames.

It took nearly three hours to douse the fire. The intense flames and explosions also damaged parts of the building, with some portions collapsing during the incident.

As a precautionary measure, shops in the adjoining Gali Numbers 9, 10 and 11, including those in the nearby Kucha Gali area, were closed. The fire had spread rapidly, raising fears that it could engulf neighbouring shops.

The entire stretch is known for its clothing businesses, and the incident caused panic among shopkeepers and residents.

Firefighters faced a major challenge in controlling the blaze due to the narrow approach to the building and the reported presence of crackers inside it.

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