One killed as mobike crushed under truck

Ludhiana, December 28
A motorcyclist died after his vehicle collided with a truck at Amloh Chowk in Khanna on Wednesday evening. The mobike was crushed under the truck in the mishap.
The deceased has been identified as Daljit Singh (46), a resident of Lalheri village near Khanna.
After collision, the truck crushed both the motorcycle and the rider. Immediately after this, a blast occurred in the motorcycle and it caught fire. The tyres of the truck had also caught fire but people present on the scene managed to douse the flames.
They also put off the flames of motorcycle by pouring water. Investigating officer SI Paramjit Singh said both the vehicles were coming from Amloh side. When the truck turned towards left, it crushed the bike and its rider.
