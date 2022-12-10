One killed as mobike rams into Pik-Up

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 9

A man died after his motorcycle rammed into a Bolero Pik-Up vehicle on the national highway in Jagraon. The mishap occurred on Wednesday and the injured motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ashish Kumar, a resident of Jagraon.

The deceased’s father, Dilbagh Rai, who is also the complainant in the case, told the police that on the night of December 7, he and his son Ashish were heading towards Jagraon on separate motorcycles. Ashish was travelling with his friend Kuldeep, whereas his father was travelling with his friend.

“When we reached near Chicken Hut on the GT Road in Jagraon, my son could not notice the stationary Bolero pick-up and his motorcycle rammed into it. The accident occurred before my eyes and the cause of the mishap was the pick-up vehicle which was parked in a haphazard manner on the GT road. The driver of the vehicle had not even switched on the parking lights, due to which my son failed to notice the vehicle,” Dilbagh said.

He added that his son had suffered serious head injuries in the accident and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries yesterday evening.

The complainant alleged that the accident had occurred because of the driver’s fault, who had parked the vehicle in a haphazard manner during night hours.

The errant driver, identified as Ranjodh Singh of Moga, has been booked by the Jagraon police under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is yet to be arrested.