One more tests +ve for Covid

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 17

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Thursday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,618 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Thursday, there were five active cases and four patients were told to isolate themselves at their homes while one is admitted at hospital.

Samples of 155 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.